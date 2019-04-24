Track and Field: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow qualify 16 each for sectionals

The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow track and field teams qualified 16 athletes apiece for state sectionals as the Wildcats boys and the girls finished third overall, the Lady Bulldoggs took fourth and the Bulldogg boys finished fifth overall out of six teams in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet at Apalachee last week.
The Apalachee boys, who finished with 128 points behind co-champs Dacula and Lanier (141), were paced by a core group of athletes, including the boys’ winning 4x400-meter relay team of senior Shaan Cook, sophomore Tauheed Ferguson, senior AJ Millbrooks and junior Kevin Haley Jr., which finished with a school-record time of 3:21.28, edging out Lanier on Thursday in the finals. Haley won a thrilling, back-and-forth final leg of the race, pulling away from his Lanier counterpart in the final 50 meters.
“I’m really excited about that group,” Apalachee coach David Seawright said of the quartet, which also finished second in the 4x100-meter in a tight race with Dacula (42.62 seconds). The 4x400 team was ranked third in Class AAAAAA as of last week, Seawright said.
“All four of them have just sold out this year and it all kind of sparked for them when they won at Parkview on March 29,” he said. “They broke the school record that day and ran a 3:26 that day. The track ran fast (Thursday) and we felt like they could get to 3:21, and it was nice to see that.”
Ferguson also won the 100-meter dash, sprinting across the finish line with a blazing time of 10.81 seconds and finished a close third in the 300-meter hurdles (40.2 seconds). Haley took first in the 400-meter run (48.48 seconds) and placed second in the 200-meter dash (22.23 seconds).
The Wildcats were aided by several football players that Apalachee head football coach Tony Lotti encouraged to come out for track and field this spring. Cook qualified for sectionals in three individual events, taking second in the long jump (22 feet, 0.75 inches), third in the 200-meter dash (22.57 seconds) and fourth in the 400-meter run (50.99 seconds). Tyrik Sims took third in the long jump (21 feet, 10.5 inches), going a foot over his previous season-best, and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.44 seconds), while Jared Clark finished third in the triple jump (41 feet, 8.5 inches)
“Cook really came on the last month of the season, especially in the long jump,” Seawright said. “His getting second in the 200 was a shocker, and for his 400 time to be where it is, he’s just worked really hard and had a great season.
“Sims and Clark are guys who’ll do whatever you need them to do. We needed some guys in those events and they really stepped up.”
Apalachee also got a fourth-place finish in the high jump from Amir Wiggins (5 feet, 10 inches), while brothers senior Tucker Keadle and junior Brock Keadle finished first and second in the pole vault, as Tucker, who signed with Army last week, vaulted 14 feet and Brock finished with a height of 13 feet, 6 inches.
“They are out there practicing and vaulting all the time, and they love it,” Seawright said.
Meanwhile, the Lady Wildcats, who finished with 119 points, behind Dacula (146) and Lanier (141), were led by junior Joanna Gross, who won the 400-meter run (1:01.60) and finished second in both the 300-meter hurdles (46.36 seconds) and long jump (16 feet, 10.5 inches), while senior Samira Barnett finished second in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and 200-meter dash (25.7 seconds, school record) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.78 seconds). Both girls were also part of the third-place 4x400-meter relay team (along with Maya Mason and Dasia Mason, 4:10.28) and fourth-place 4x100-meter relay team (along with Maya Mason and Alyceia Brown, 50.05 seconds).
“Joanna has really committed to track and field, and we’ve moved her around some,” Seawright said. “She wants to run at the next level and she’s got great times in all those events, but I think she really enjoys the 400. Samira was really excited about getting that record in the 200. She’s had her mind set on breaking it all season, so that was a thrill for her.”
Also for Apalachee, Nakia Hooks finished second in the shot put (37 feet, 1.5 inches) and fourth in the discus (92 feet, 8 inches), Maya Mason finished third in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), and Cassidy Hunter took third in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
WINDER-BARROW
While the Winder-Barrow girls finished fourth overall in the region meet (107 points), the Lady Bulldoggs are still on track to have a strong performance at next month’s state meet in Carrollton as they are projected to potentially finish as high as third overall.
Junior Brianna Bailey and Ticia King are currently ranked first and second in Class AAAAAA in pole vault with season-high jumps of 11 feet, 3 inches, and 11 feet, respectively. Bailey and King finished first and second at region with vaults of 10 feet, 6 inches. Bailey also took fourth in the 400-meter run (1:03.36) and was part of the winning 4x400-meter relay team along with Tari Lampkin, Teonna Hamler and Rachel Morgan (4:08.62) and the second-place 4x100 team along with Lampkin, Hamler and Shauna Bolt (49.5 seconds).
“Those relay teams have really had a great year, and I think overall, both of our teams had a really great week and have made a lot of progress this year,” Winder-Barrow coach Charlie Sparks said. “I was really proud of everyone’s effort.”
Lampkin, a senior who decided to come out for track and field for the first time since eighth grade, also had a strong meet, winning the triple jump (36 feet, 3.5 inches) and taking third in both the long jump (16 feet, 6.5 inches) and 100-meter dash (12.56 seconds).
“She had a fantastic meet overall,” Sparks said of Lampkin. “We knew she could do well, and she’s sitting pretty nicely in the triple jump in terms of getting on the podium at state. I think she’s got another big jump or two in her for sure.”
Also for the Lady Bulldoggs, Rebekah Freeman finished second in the discus (113 feet, 4 inches) and third in the shot put (36 feet, 10 inches), while Kiona Lindsay took third in the discus (100 feet, 1 inch), setting a personal record by almost 22 feet, and fourth in the shot put (35 feet, 3 inches).
Hamler finished fourth in the 200-meter dash (26.34 seconds) to qualify for sectionals.
The Winder-Barrow boys were led by senior Djangmah Narhmartey, who repeated as region champion in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 1:58.96 and took second in the 400-meter run (49.99 seconds). He was also part of the 4x400-meter relay team along with Adarius Andrews, Aiden Smith and Jacob Pursell, which finished third (3:26.52).
“He had a really big day and is looking at a really good spot at state,” Sparks said of Narhmartey. He’s got a goal of winning state in the 800. He’s a special kid, one of those once-in-a-lifetime kind of athletes, and he’s such a great and humble kid. He continues to work at getting better every day and provides a lot of leadership.”
The Bulldoggs also sent through to sectionals Jacob Merrifield (second in the shot put, 44 feet, 4.25 inches), Brian Gaddy (third in the 3,200-meter run, 10:30.69), and the fourth-place 4x100-meter relay team of Andrews, Smith, Carson Jackson and Zack Price (43.47 seconds).
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow will take part in the state sectionals May 3-4 at Grovetown High School. The top eight finishers in each event will advance to the state meet, May 9-11 at Carrollton High School.
