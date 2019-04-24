Economic prospects continue to look at Jackson County, Jim Shaw, president and CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, said last week.
Shaw said that industrial prospects for the county include potential suppliers for SK Battery America, which is building a $1.6 billion battery plant in Commerce.
He said local and state representatives have talked with six companies that are suppliers for SK.
The future for those suppliers locating near the SK plan “probably is shaping up to be better than we thought,” Shaw said. He added the locations for any supplier may or may not be in Jackson County.
For the full story, see the April 24th issue of The Jackson Herald.
SK project brings more development interest
