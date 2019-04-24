BASEBALL: Tigers draw Crawford County in first round of state playoffs

The final power rankings are in and the Commerce Tigers came up just short of the bye in the first round of the Class A Public state playoffs.
But the Tigers (17-10) drew the No. 9 seed for the state playoffs, which gives them a home playoff series, starting this Thursday against the No. 24-seed Crawford County (15-10). The Tigers have won four of their last five games entering the state tournament.
“If we could play like we did (last) Tuesday, we would be hard to beat,” head coach Steve Cotrell said. The Tigers defeated Providence Christian 10-3. “We have won four out of our last five, so we have gotten a little of our swag back going into the playoffs.
“We will work on some little things we have not spent a lot of time on lately just due to the fact of playing three and four games a week...Also, we will try and get our legs under us and catch our second wind, hopefully.”
Cotrell said the team had a “good practice” on Monday. He doesn’t want them to “look ahead,” but rather just “prepare” for this series with game one Thursday afternoon in mind.
“We will see if we can just stay the course the next two days before the series,” Cotrell said.
The team did inter-squad work on Tuesday to get some live-pitching reps in.
Last season, the Tigers made it to the Sweet 16, where they fell to Emanuel County Institute in extra innings of game three, 8-7.
“I think we are playing with a little more confidence and more energy than we were a couple weeks back, for sure,” Cotrell said. “I think we will be ready to play come Thursday.”
Along with defeating Providence Christian 10-3, the Tigers also downed Riverside 9-2 on the road to end the regular season.
Commerce 9, Riverside 2: Cotrell said the team was a “little flat and sluggish” to start the game. But defensively, the team was on point.
Up 4-2 in the top of the seventh, the Tigers put up five runs to put the game away. Colby Rogers and Jacob Welch combined for four of the team’s nine hits. Chase Bridges plated four runs. Welch and Chandler Martin added two apiece. On the mound, Nate Ray went the distance, going seven innings and recording four strikeouts. The defense committed zero errors.
Commerce 10, Providence Christian 3: Back-to-back big innings pushed the Tigers ahead to a seven-run win. The Tigers scored four runs in the second and five in the third. Rogers had two hits and three RBIs. Landon Davis had two hits. Welch and Kody Mintz had two RBIs apiece. Tucker Maloch pitched seven innings and recorded three strikeouts.
“We played with a lot of energy Tuesday night,” Cotrell said.
