SOFTBALL: Jefferson slow-pitch team feeling no pressure at state tourney

Jefferson fell just short of a fast-pitch softball title in the fall, but there’s another softball title to be had this week.
The Dragons have advanced to the eight-team slow-pitch state tournament following a pair of wins in the state sectionals last week. Jefferson will play West Laurens today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. at Twin Creeks Park in Woodstock in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
“I think our girls are excited to be in the state tournament, but I don’t think our kids feel any sort of pressure this week,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “And I believe that’s a good thing. They’ve played hard this year and had fun with it, and I think we need to stick to that mentality as we head into the state tournament.”
Jefferson picked up a 14-0 win over North Oconee and a 4-3 win in eight innings last Wednesday in the state sectionals at Hobgod Park in Woodstock.
Page Kelley went 3-for-5 on the day with a pair of walks and delivered the game-winning RBI to score Reagan Sayne against Oconee County. Carmoreena Hart went 2-for-2 on the day and provided the game-tying RBI in the bottom of the second inning against Oconee County.
Other leading hitters from last Wednesday’s games were Emily Matthews (4-for-5, walk), Giorgia Russell (2-for-3, two walks) and Livi Blackstock (3-for-5, two walks).
Katie Martin had a dominant day on the mound, throwing 12 innings between the two games, surrendering five hits and just one earned run.
If Jefferson wins its first-round matchup against West Laurens today (Wednesday) it will play again at 11:45 a.m. later in the day. If it loses, the Dragons would play at 1:30 p.m. against the loser of Kennesaw Mountain and Haralson County.
The winners’ bracket finals will be held Thursday at 10 am., while the state finals are set for 1:30 p.m. A second finals game, if needed (if both teams have only one loss after the first finals game), will be played at 3:15 p.m.
Bostwick believes her team can make a run in the bracket.
“I like our odds on the side of the bracket we ended up on,” she said. “Oconee and Franklin are both on the other side of the bracket and we have played them a couple times this year. I like our odds against teams we haven’t played this year.”
