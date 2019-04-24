BOYS' SOCCER: Eagles head to Lovett for first round of state tourney

After a 3-2 win over No. 3-ranked East Hall last Thursday to end the regular season, it is safe to say the East Jackson Eagles could be a threat to make a run in the state playoffs.
The Eagles’ (8-6) road in the Class AAA playoffs begins tonight at Lovett High School. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAA. The team went 4-2 in region play throughout the 2019 season.
The Eagles are currently on a four-game winning streak. The team has outscored its opponents 11-3 during the four wins.
“We feel very confident going into Wednesday versus Lovett,” first-year head coach Derek Davis said.
The Eagles’ confidence is soaring higher after last week’s road win at East Hall. The Vikings were 13-2-1 going into the match.
Owen Gates scored two of the team’s three goals. Matthew Balaban scored the other goal.
“We are very excited with our performance and have proven to ourselves that we can play on a higher level,” Davis said.
If the Eagles advance to the Sweet 16, they will play the winner of the Fannin County-Coahulla Creek match.
