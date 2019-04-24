SOFTBALL: Bartlett looks forward to taking over established Eagle program

Will Bartlett will be a first-year head coach, but he’ll have a chance to build on multiple years of stability from the program he inherits.
East Jackson has hired the Winder-Barrow baseball and softball assistant as its next softball coach. Bartlett succeeds Donnie Byrom, who coached the Eagles for four years and led the program to the 2016 Class AAA state title. East Jackson has reached the playoffs four of the last five years.
“Coach (Donnie) Byrom had a good program going, and it’s already established,” Bartlett said. “So there’s nothing that I should have to go in and make any drastic changes. I can just kind of build on what he’s already established.”
Bartlett added that the job “seemed like a really good fit.”
“Kind of a small-town feel, it reminds me of where I grew up in Franklin County,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett, a Lavonia native, has served as an assistant baseball coach for Winder-Barrow for six years and an assistant softball coach for three. The Winder-Barrow baseball team has won three consecutive region baseball titles, while the softball team has reached the state playoffs three-straight years.
“We are excited to welcome coach Bartlett to the East Jackson family,” East Jackson athletic director Shawn Lindsey said. “His overall philosophy, attitude and energy fit well with what we are trying to accomplish here. I know that he is as eager to get started. We look forward to a smooth transition and much continued success within the East Jackson softball program.”
Bartlett looks forward to his first head-coaching job.
“It’s really exciting — I don’t really know what I’m getting myself into,” Bartlett joked, “but I think it’s going to be a good change, for sure, from being an assistant for the last six years.”
Bartlett added, “I like change.”
“I don’t want to be content, so I’m ready to keep on going,” he said.
He credits his experience as a sub-varsity baseball coach in fitting him for a head-coaching role. Bartlett both organized practices and worked with parents daily in handling those duties.
“I think more than anything, in baseball where I’ve been a head JV and head ninth-grade coach for the past three years, that’s probably been the best thing for me,” he said.
Bartlett also said he enjoyed a great deal of autonomy as a softball assistant under Lee Smoak.
“Coach Smoak, there at Winder, he let us coach,” Bartlett said. “He was kind of hands-off with coaches and let us roll with it … We had a big responsibility there with the practices. So, I think that helped me, too.”
Bartlett said he’s eager to begin work with the Eagle program in the summer, noting that the team is a little behind in its off-season work compared to region teams like Franklin County and Jefferson, which are playing slow-pitch softball this spring.
“I’m ready to hit it running, for sure, all summer long,” said Bartlett, who wants to add slow pitch next spring. “It’s going to be tough, but it’s going to be rewarding.”
He met with about 10 of his new Eagle players last week, and the team has already made an impression on him. “All I hear is positives about them and how hard they work and they’ve been itching to get at it,” Bartlett said.
He shared his primary philosophy when it comes to coaching.
“Pull for each other more than anything else,” Bartlett said. “Have joy for other people’s success. That’s No. 1 right there. It’s not about you. It’s about us.”
