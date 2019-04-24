Statham council argues over vacation, pay periods

The Statham City Council last week agreed to host an employees’ meeting to discuss whether the vacation time for city workers should be on an accrual or annual basis.
The council argued back and forth over the concepts and over the personnel policy of the city for much of the hour-plus meeting.
The council agreed on the employees’ meeting and adjourned the meeting about 3:10 p.m. It was the council’s second called meeting to go page-by-page through the personnel policy.
Council members debated the relative merits of accrued leave versus annual leave.
Council member Betty Lyle said the policy should remain as is — which calls for annual leave to be granted on the employee’s anniversary date.
City clerk Mai Chang reiterated her recommendation that employees be allowed to carry over some amount of leave each year. She first said 80 hours and changed it to 40.
Council member Perry Barton suggested the city move to accrued leave so that employees get a specific amount of time each month.
