SOCCER: Eagles fall to Lovett in the Class AAA state playoffs

The East Jackson Eagles’ season came to an end Wednesday night at the hands of Lovett in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
The three-seeded Eagles fell to two-seeded Lovett 2-nell at Bill Railey Field in Atlanta.
The Eagles gave up an early goal at the start of both halves. The Eagles had four shots get blocked or miss and a run was thwarted due to an off-sides call. With under five minutes to play, the Eagles had three-straight corner-kick attempts but failed to convert on any of them.
Head coach Derek Davis said Lovett was a “fast” team, but his team had faced other teams with equal speed.
“I just think we had a slow start,” he said. “We didn’t wake up. Obviously, they got the early goal and that set us back for a minute. The last part of the game, we were awake, we were playing. I just feel like it’s one of those things we didn’t get the wheels spinning until it was too late.”
Davis, though, was “proud” of how the team played the last 20 minutes of the game.
“We put together a lot of pressure, and I think they realized they had to respect us,” he said. “Sure wish we would’ve had a different outcome, but we can’t now.”
Davis added some frustration set in with his team on things they couldn’t control, but mainly not converting opportunities.
“I think in the first half that affected us a lot,” he said. “That’s one of those things we’ve got to learn to work through, we’ve got to learn how to play through the frustration. I’m proud of how we finished the game, wish we had a different result.”
In the first three minutes and 30 seconds of the game, Lovett had three shots on goal, with the third finding the back of the net to give Lovett a 1-nell lead. The Eagles looked to respond as an attack resulted with an Owen Gates header being blocked.
Lovett then attempted four shots on goal before the Eagles had another opportunity on goal. After two throw-ins, the Eagles had a corner-kick attempt get cleared. With 10 seconds left, the Eagles kept the game close with back-to-back saves. Lovett led 1-nell at halftime.
After ending two Eagle attacks to start the second half, Lovett took command of the game with four shots on goal. The fourth turned out to be the dagger with 31:20 left to play. Lovett led 2-nell.
After five-straight misses by Lovett, the Eagles had a 2-on-1 play get stopped due to an off-sides call. The next trip down yielded a Lovett block, and two attacks later, the Eagles saw a free-kick opportunity go by the wayside.
Looking back on the season, Davis said this crop of seniors was a “great group” that’s going to be hard to replace.
“They were a great group,” he said. “They were the soul of this team, this year, both psychologically and physically in their play. We’re going to miss every one of them. We’ve just got to move forward. I wish we would’ve had a better night, tonight, for them, but there’s nothing you can do about it.”
