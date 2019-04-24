BASEBALL: Eagles swept in first-ever state playoff appearance

MABLETON — East Jackson was swept out of its first-ever state playoff appearance with a pair of lopsided defeats. But coach Tedd Sims won’t dwell on the results too much given the accomplishment of the playoff berth in itself.
The Eagles’ historic season concluded Wednesday with 10-0 and 15-2 losses to top-seeded Pace Academy on the road.
“I’m just so proud of our guys for what they’ve accomplished this year,” Sims said. “And I just told them right there in the (post-game) huddle that I’m not going to talk about these two games because I want them to go out on a positive note. You’ve got to tip your hat to Pace. They played a great ball game, and we did some good things tonight … But at the end of the day we ran into a buzz saw.”
Pace Academy slugged out nine hits and plated five runs in the first three innings of the opener and ended the game early with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-run double from Andrew Jenkins gave the Knights a 10-run cushion and brought the mercy rule into effect.
Sims said the Knights took advantage of their opportunities at the plate.
“In Game 1, they had six timely hits,” Sims said. “We had five hits, but not one of them was timely.”
Pace Academy then scored 14 unanswered runs in the nightcap, erasing a 2-1 East Jackson lead, to finish off the sweep.
Jenkins homered twice in Game 2, including a two-run homer in the seventh as part of a seven-run inning for the Knights who have won 14 games in a row.
Caleb Adair and Halton Hardy each drove in runs in the first inning of Game 2 as the Eagles took a 2-1 lead. That lead lasted until the third inning when Pace Academy plated three scores to take the lead for good.
After having seen his team pitted against a state power, Sims pointed to Pace Academy as an example of how a program can turnaround.
“The (assistant) coach over there (Seth LaFera) and I played college baseball together and their seniors … when their seniors were freshmen, they were 7-21,” Sims said. “So, he was explaining to me that our guys just need to continue to keep trusting the process, and good things are going to happen. And that’s what I told them. I’m so proud of all of them.”
Sims credited his players’ efforts for getting the program into the state tournament after having won just four games during his first season in 2017.
“They’ve worked their tails off and the amount of growth that they’ve had in three years, and not having one senior on this team, they got a little taste of the playoffs,” he said.
Sims hopes that taste of the playoffs will motivate his group for next season.
“I think next year, they’ll relish this moment and know what it feels like to be here and then, hopefully, we’ll be able to punch our ticket and even go a little further next year,” he said.
