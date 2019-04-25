Body found in Banks County identified as missing Louisiana woman

A body found in Banks County in 2017 has been identified as a missing Louisiana woman and her boyfriend has been charged with murder in the case.
The woman was identified as Shada Esther, who was reported missing in August 2016, after she failed to pick up her three children at the bus stop.
On Sunday, February 5, 2017, a skeleton was discovered in a wooded area near New Salem United Methodist Church, at 2170 Highway 59, in Commerce. The body’s location was one mile south of I-85, Exit 154 for Toccoa/SR 63/Martin Bridge Road.
Michael Heads, 49, was charged with the murder of Esther. Heads was also charged with two counts of felony financial transaction card fraud. Heads was located in Slidell, Louisiana.
The original investigation in 2016 determined that Esther was last with her live-in boyfriend, Michael Heads. Heads left Moultrie and travelled to Atlanta within an hour of Esther’s last contact with anyone else. With the assistance of the GBI Region 10 field office in Conyers, Georgia, and the Gwinnett County Police Department, Heads was interviewed and his vehicle was processed for evidence. Heads was not taken into custody at that time. Leads in the investigation continued to be followed. Heads later moved to Slidell, Louisiana.
In April 2019, the remains were confirmed by DNA analysis to be those of Shada Esther.
The GBI and Moultrie Police Department secured arrest warrants and travelled to Slidell, Louisiana, to locate and arrest Heads. The St. Tammany’s Parish Sheriff’s Office provided crucial assistance in locating and arresting Heads. The St. Tammany’s Parish Sheriff’s Office also obtained search warrants so that additional evidence could be secured. The extradition process will begin in Louisiana to return Heads to Georgia to face criminal charges.
This investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090.
