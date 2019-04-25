Water line to be costly to repair

The washing away of a bank at Banks Crossing and the breaking of water, sewer and natural gas lines from Commerce were not the most devastating damages from the storm Friday.
The county still faces repairs to a major water line in the Hudson River at Hebron Church Rd.
Horace Gee, Banks County public works director, said crews knew a water leak existed but it took while to find it because it was in the river. He said about 1,100 feet of four-inch fire hose connecting two fire hydrants restored water service to the area. The water service was restored about midnight Saturday.
He said Banks County remained under a boil water advisory Monday because it was waiting on test results from the water.
Before the service was restored, Gee said, contractors and public works employees were “working line a bunch of bees.”
A valve was installed on either side of the Hebron Church Rd. bridge, Gee said.
That isolated the portion of the line that is buried in the river.
It will be several days until a permanent fix can be repaired, he said. Crew will have to bore another line under the river.
Gee said the Banks Crossing work may cost $400,000 to $500,000. Crews were on site around the clock from about 4 p.m. Friday until Monday. Utility services from Commerce was interrupted Friday into Saturday.
The water, sewer and natural gas lines were broken when the bank collapsed during the storm.
Commerce was under a boil water advisory from Saturday afternoon until Saturday evening.
All utility service was restored by Saturday evening.
James Wascher, Commerce city manager, said a sewer lift station was underwater at the site and only one pump was working at the site Monday.
He said crews were trying to learn whether the second pump could be repaired and what it would take.
Work was still moving Monday as crews added more dirt to rebuild the bank that washed away. After that is completed, rip rap must be installed to control soil erosion.
He estimated it might take 150 to 200 dump truckloads of dirt to rebuild the bank. Crews could get the dirt at the Banks Crossing Industrial Park and had to haul it only a short distance.
He said four culverts were under the road and in Crooked Creek. One of those could be salvaged and reinstalled. The other three were new.
“Mother nature just dropped, not a 100-year rain event, but what they would consider a 500-year rain event,” Gee said.
Water line to be costly to repair
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry