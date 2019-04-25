Soccer: AHS girls top Northgate 1-0, advance to Sweet Sixteen

Thursday, April 25. 2019
The Apalachee girls' soccer team picked up a 1-0 road win Thursday at Northgate in Newnan in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Taylor Salvaggio scored a first-half goal and goalkeeper Sarah Currey came up with some big saves in the net as the Lady Wildcats (8-8-1), the No. 3 seed from Region 8, advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
Apalachee will now face second-ranked Harrison (14-3-1) on Wednesday in the second round. The Lady Hoyas, the No. 1 seed from Region 6, defeated Region 7 No. 4 Northview 2-0 in the first round.
See a full story of Thursday's match and a second-round preview in the May 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Old Website

