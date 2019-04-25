DOUGLASVILLE — A day after a miraculous comeback win that forced a third and deciding game in its GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round playoff series at Alexander, the Apalachee baseball team looked for a minute like it might have another one in store Thursday.
But Cougars pitcher Payton Grant had other plans. The senior right-hander worked out of a two-on, no-out jam in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the finishing touches on a 3-1, complete-game victory and give the eighth-ranked Cougars a series win over the Wildcats.
Alexander (26-5), the No. 1 seed from Region 5, advanced to take on Region 6 No. 2 Allatoona in the Sweet Sixteen, while Apalachee, the No. 4 seed from Region 8, finished 16-16.
It was a bitter end to an historic campaign for the Wildcats (16-16), who set a school record for wins in a season, advanced to the state playoffs for the first time in program history and gave a heavily-favored Alexander squad all it could handle in a tight series. After dropping the first game Wednesday, 4-1, the Wildcats rallied from down 9-1 in the sixth and 9-4 in the seventh in Game 2 to win 10-9 in nine innings on a walk-off inside-the-park home run by Austin Holbrook. After winning a coin toss to be the home team for Game 3, they led 1-0 entering the top of the sixth Thursday, but then the Cougars broke through.
Marcus Leffall led off the inning with a double to right field and then came around to score when Apalachee pitcher Manning West fielded a sacrifice bunt and tried to cut Leffall down at third, but threw wide into left field. Zac Warren then gave Alexander the lead with an RBI single and the Cougars added one more run to provide Grant with some insurance.
The Wildcats got more crack at it in the bottom of the seventh. Holbrook reached on an infield hit and Jake Hopkins was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with no one out. After striking out Alecsi Lopez, Grant got Hunter Parks to ground out to first, putting the tying runs at second and third with two outs. Colby Sikes then bounced one in between third and short, but Alexander third baseman Luke Townsend made a diving stop, popped up and threw out Sikes to preserve the win.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group as a whole,” said Apalachee third-year coach Allan Bailey, who has taken the Wildcats from a four-win club in his first season to its first playoff appearance. “Our seniors in particular have elevated our program to one that has gotten statewide recognition, and being able to beat a great team like Alexander, that’s established, is big for us. We gave them everything we had and, unfortunately, we came up a little bit short and weren’t able to finish it.
“But our program is respected, especially within our region and what we’ve done. I firmly believe our region is one of the best in the state and it prepared us for this moment. One bounce here or there, and it could have been a different ballgame.”
The Wildcats grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first Thursday when AJ Forbing led off with a triple in the gap in right-center and then scored on an RBI groundout by Alex Cook.
Cook, who went the distance in the Game 1 loss Wednesday, got the start again Thursday, and the senior right-hander retired 10 of the 11 batters he faced before having to leave the mound with one out in the fourth after reaching the GHSA-mandated pitch count limit for the series. The Georgia Gwinnett signee struck out five and allowed just one hit in 3 1/3 innings of work, finishing the year 7-4 with a 2.11 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Alex Cook and the domination he showed all year long, really,” Bailey said. “He’s going to go on to do great things and represent our program well. Throwing a complete game (Wednesday) and then coming back (Thursday), there was no one else we wanted to have the ball more than him. “Unfortunately, the pitch count got us, but his overall leadership and the desire to be good is great for our kids to see and sets the tone going forward.”
After Cook’s departure, the Wildcats turned to West, a freshman righty who worked 3 1/3 innings in relief in Game 2 and earned the win. West worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings before his unfortunate miscue in the sixth. Still, Bailey saw plenty to like from a pitcher who finished the season 3-3 with a 3.74 ERA and was a cog in the varsity starting rotation right from the get-go.
“He’s our guys and he’s going to grow from this,” Bailey said, referencing the costly error. “He makes that play a thousand times in practice, and it’s just a case of trying to be a little too fine with hit. But he’s a kid I’m really excited about. He’s a gamer. He works hard, and he’s going to be the dude for us the next couple years.
“He’ll learn from this. Our whole team will learn from it, and we’ll be back here next year.”
In the middle of Thursday’s game, in between innings, Bailey turned to his team and said, “This game can put us on the map.” And while the Wildcats came up short, people have taken notice of an emerging program.
“This senior class has seen the ups and downs of a varsity program, and they left it in a much better place than they found it,” Bailey said. “This will be the team that everybody looks to that did it first. It’s every intention of ours to get back here. This is the standard. This is what we will continually strive for.
“This is a good starting point for our team, and the credit really goes to this class of 2019.”
