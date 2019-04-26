Bridges: A new football season is in the air

If you stop for even a brief moment, the signs are all around us.
Maybe it’s the smell of grass that people are beginning to mow for the spring season.
Maybe it’s the smell of a hamburger cooking on the grill.
Maybe it’s the taste of your favorite beverage, ice cold as it waits on you to open the refrigerator after a long day at work.
Or it could be the anticipation of the preseason high school, college and pro football magazines which will all be on sale within a few days.
For some it’s spring practice for local high school teams and your favorite college program.
There is also the upcoming NFL draft which has become a viewing spectacle in its own right.
There are other signs that all point toward the same conclusion: a new football season is just around the corner.
It’s late April as you read this and that means kickoff for 2019 is close, very close.
On the college gridiron, it’s a safe bet the same cast of characters will be involved in the chase for one of four playoff spots.
Clemson and Alabama seem like locks to make it back.
Oklahoma will almost certainly be in the running. The Sooners lost their standout quarterback but another one has arrived on campus by the name of Jalen Hurts. The quarterback, who until recently played for Alabama, has moved West and one can only imagine the story lines if his current team happens to face off with his former team.
Georgia will be the choice in the SEC East (although I am telling you now not to overlook Florida). However, the Bulldogs are going to have to beat Alabama (or win the SEC) to make it. Alabama can recover from a loss in the SEC title game and get in the playoffs, but UGA will not.
That may not seem fair to Bulldog fans but until Georgia shows it can beat Alabama (coming close is nice, but a win is needed) then the Bulldogs will not be selected.
Former UGA quarterback Jacob Eason (remember him?) will take the field again in 2019 this time for Chris Peterson’s Washington Huskies.
Eason very well may be the piece of the puzzle Washington needs to be one of the final four again.
There has been a good bit of talk about Michigan this offseason and of the Wolverines making it to the playoffs.
Of course Jim Harbaugh’s team has to find a way to get by Ohio State. In addition, the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is as fierce as any in the country.
Remember you read this here first: Michigan had better not overlook Army in the second week of the season. Just ask Oklahoma about that.
Of course the playoffs will be the culmination of the 2019 season, but we want to enjoy the road there.
We have some interesting games right out of the gate.
Florida and Miami will meet in a rivalry game that doesn’t happen enough on the football field. Purdue and Nevada may combine for 100 points.
Wisconsin travels to South Florida in week one while Florida Atlantic is at Ohio State.
Florida State and Boise State will meet in week one and Alabama and Duke play in Atlanta.
UGA will open at Vanderbilt as the Bulldogs try to hit the ground running against a very good Commodore defense. Auburn and Oregon are also on the slate in the opening weekend and Clemson and Georgia Tech will bring the new ACC Network to life.
In other state games, Georgia Southern ventures to LSU and Georgia State will be at Tennessee.
In looking briefly at the NFL, one would be wise to simply pick the New England Patriots to win another Super Bowl.
Sure there will be plenty of others in contention but by playoff time the Patriots simply seem to turn the intensity level all the way up. It’s as if they begin playing on another level.
The anticipation continues to build with each passing day and week.
The signs are certainly all around us.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism and has earned numerous awards for his columns from the Georgia Sports Writers Association. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
