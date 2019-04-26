BASEBALL: Dragons’ season ends with first-round exit

The Jefferson baseball team won its first-round playoff series last year with a dramatic Game 3, walk-off home run. An encore, however, wasn’t to be had this year.
The top-seeded Dragons (25-3) left a pair of runners stranded in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 5-4 loss to Westminster Thursday in the opening-round of the Class AAA state playoffs, ending Jefferson’s season.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be tough, and it was,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “It was three good ball games. That one right there (Game 3), that was fun to watch but not a lot of fun to coach. But I’m so proud of our guys, what they accomplished this year. Great season. Our seniors, it’s a class group of kids. We’re going to miss them. We’re going to miss those guys. I’m just proud of our guys. We didn’t get it done (Thursday) but I’m very proud of our team.”
Jefferson, which dropped two of three in the series, was ousted by a Westminster team that reached the Class AAA Final Four last year and spent much of the year ranked in the Class AAA top 10. But the team slipped to a No. 4 seed out of 5-AAA, one of Class AAA’s power regions in baseball.
The Dragons, last year’s Class AAAA state champions, tried to save their season late in Game 3.
Down 5-3, Jefferson put pair of runners on base with singles from Trey McEver and Cole Watkins. Mason Cooper pulled the Dragons to within one score with a two-out RBI single up the middle to score McEver. But Westminster reliever Charlie Wickliffe struck out Godfrey to end the game.
The series started Wednesday with the Dragons falling to the Wildcats 7-1 as Westminster (17-13) broke a scoreless tie with seven sixth-inning runs. Jefferson committed four errors in the loss and surrendered five unearned scores
Jefferson answered with an 8-0 win later than evening, during which the Dragons hammered out 13 hits. University of Georgia signee Lane Watkins went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs. Ryan Godfrey was 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs. Zac Corbin went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI. Brycen Jewell threw a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
The nightcap included a lengthy delay after the center field lights went out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
In Thursday’s winner-take-all Game 3, Westminster jumped on Jefferson early with three first-inning runs off Dragon starting pitcher Derek Vaughn. Jefferson steadied itself with three runs off two hits in the second inning, including an RBI single from J.J. Rapp, to pull even with the Wildcats.
But Westminster jumped back ahead after putting a pair of runners on base in the third inning against reliever Rem Maxwell and scoring on a wild pitch from Zac Corbin, who spelled Maxwell with two outs in the inning.
Corbin pitched the remainder of the ball game in his longest outing of the year, going 4 1/3 innings. He allowed a seventh-inning run to the Wildcats when Nick O’Reilly singled home Will Hallmark.
“Zac threw the ball well … he came in there and kept us in the ball game,” Knight said. “We had a chance to win it. The one run late in the seventh that they scored kind of hurt us a little bit, but he did a great job. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of how he competed on the mound.”
Jefferson was limited to just two hits through the first six inning by Westminster starter Edward Shores, who reached his pitch-count limit with two outs in the seventh inning.
“He was around the plate with all three pitches … he kind of kept us off-stride,” Knight said. “We had opportunities. We had runners on several times, and just couldn’t get them in. That’s baseball. It’s happens. Credit them. They did a good job. They did what they needed to do to win the ball game.”
Knight tempered the disappointment of a first-round exit by pointing the overarching positives of the season — one that included 25 wins and the Region 8-AAA title. Still, he wasn’t ready for it to be over this soon.
“It was a great year,” Knight said. “It was a lot of fun. It’s a fun group of kids, a hard-working group of kids. I’m sitting over here thinking that I don’t want it to be over because I want to hang around these guys some more because they’re just so much fun to be around, but I’m proud of them, I love them and they’re all going to be successful in whatever they do.”
