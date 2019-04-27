Madison Co. BOC to meet May 6

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 6, at the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezoning matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Terry Seagraves is requesting to rezone his 8-acre property from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into two parcels for home sites. The property is located on Hwy. 106 South on Map 26 Parcel 7 in District 1.
•Karen Barnett is requesting to rezone a 2.5-acre portion of her 10.61-acre property from A-2 to R-R for a home site for her mother. The property is located on Arrowhead Lane on Map 21 Parcel 40 in District 2.
•Ronnie Martin is requesting to rezone 1.5 acres of his 31.15-acre parcel from A-1 to B. The 1.5 acres has a building that was used for business several years ago. The property is located on Map 36 Parcel 50 on Hwy. 106 North in District 2.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss adopting a nuisance abatement ordinance
•Discuss 2019/2020 health insurance policy.
•Discuss 2019 beer and wine license application for Bill’s Barbeque
•Discuss SPLOST distribution for upcoming referendum
•Discuss amending Section 50-45 (C)(6) regarding unused annual leave
•Discuss 2018 budget amendments
•Roads Update
•Urgent Matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
