BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons advance with win over Stone Mountain

JEFFERSON - Jefferson hadn’t faced a soccer team as fast or athletic as Stone Mountain until Wednesday night. But Stone Mountain hadn’t seen many teams as complete as the Dragons.
After 80 minutes of play, Jefferson’s soccer prowess won out over Stone Mountain’s athleticism. The Dragons won 2-0 to advance to the second round of the AAA State Playoffs where they’ll host East Hall next Thursday.
“We focused on ourselves mostly in practice. To prepare for their speed of play, you got to play quickly with one-two-touch passing,” said head coach Casey Colquitt. “That’s something we’re going to work on this week because we have to be faster. We dribbled too much.
“They’re really fast,a lot faster than I thought they were going to be. I kind of underestimated them and I don’t want to do that again. We’ll go to work, we’ll do some passing drills and speed of play drills.”
From the opening whistle, it was apparent Stone Mountain’s quickness would cause issues for Jefferson (15-2, 6-0). Stone Mountain’s athleticism won by quickly closing passing lanes and beating the Dragons to most lose balls. But Jefferson’s skill won in the defensive and middle thirds. Jefferson could gain possession through tackles and maintain it with good passes.
Through the first 16 minutes, Jefferson was the better team with nothing to show for it, until Patrick Sorah got physical in the box, shed a few tackles and launched the ball in the bottom corner of the frame for the go-ahead goal.
Jefferson failed to add to their lead through the rest of the half, but Stone Mountain wouldn’t challenge the Jefferson defenders until the second half where they finally made goalkeeper Javy Flores work. Flores withstood the onslaught, preserving the clean sheet.
The forwards put the game away at the 63rd minute when Nick Wheeler one-touched a long cross from outside the box. His shot was too hard for Stone Mountain’s keeper to handle, giving the Dragons a 2-0 lead.
BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons advance with win over Stone Mountain
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry