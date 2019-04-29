Ernesteen Marie Fowler (4-26-2019)

Ernesteen Marie Fowler, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Mrs. Fowler was born in Astoria, Oregon, a daughter to the late Ernest and Ellen Marie Mildre Peterson. Mrs. Fowler was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who had worked at Monroe Nursing Home. She quilted, was kindhearted and was a member of the Arcade Community Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her husband, James Hubert Fowler; her son, Michael “Porky” Fowler; sister, Dorothy Wilson; and brother, David Peterson.
Survivor include her children, Jamie Fowler and his wife Pam, Linda Fowler, Tim Fowler and his wife Denice, all of Jefferson; grandchildren, Christy Fowler Gonzalez, Brianna Fowler Fontaine, Will Fowler and Andrew Fowler; and her brother, Phillip Peterson of Tualatin, Oregon also survives.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Palmer Pace officiating. The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, 30549, 706-367-5467 is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
