Ernesteen Marie Fowler (4-26-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 29. 2019
Ernesteen Marie Fowler, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Mrs. Fowler was born in Astoria, Oregon, a daughter to the late Ernest and Ellen Marie Mildre Peterson. Mrs. Fowler was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who had worked at Monroe Nursing Home. She quilted, was kindhearted and was a member of the Arcade Community Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her husband, James Hubert Fowler; her son, Michael “Porky” Fowler; sister, Dorothy Wilson; and brother, David Peterson.

Survivor include her children, Jamie Fowler and his wife Pam, Linda Fowler, Tim Fowler and his wife Denice, all of Jefferson; grandchildren, Christy Fowler Gonzalez, Brianna Fowler Fontaine, Will Fowler and Andrew Fowler; and her brother, Phillip Peterson of Tualatin, Oregon also survives.

Funeral service: Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Palmer Pace officiating. The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, 30549, 706-367-5467 is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.