Jerry Frank Hightower Sr. (4-24-2019)

Jerry Frank Hightower Sr., 80, Winder, passed away on April 24, 2019.
Mr. Hightower was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Winder. He served the United States faithfully in the Army.
Mr. Hightower is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hightower; parents, James Franklin Hightower and Anna Ruth (Ellison) Hightower; three sisters; and a grandson.
Mr. Hightower is survived by his sons; Jerry Frank Hightower Jr., Aubry, Texas, and James Franklin Hightower, Statham; daughter, Jennifer Joyner. Sylacauga, Ala.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the mausoleum of Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder. Entombment will follow the service.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 29, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
In lieu of flowers for Jerry Hightower, we are asking that all family and friends instead make a donation to the Jerry and Joyce Hightower Memorial Fund. St. Jude’s was always a charity they held dear and would always donate to. The family would like to honor them by setting up this memorial fund for friends and family so that Jerry and Joyce can be honored in a way they would be proud of. Thank you in advance to everyone for all of the donations and support. We greatly appreciate everything! http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Jerry-JoyceHightower
- The Family of Jerry F. Hightower Sr.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
