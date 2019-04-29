Binus Holland Baughcum (4-26-2019)

Binus Holland Baughcum, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died Friday, April 26, 2019.
Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Joe C. Baughcum and Levi Irene Garrison Baughcum. Mr. Baughcum was a resident of Ila for over 45 years. He enjoyed gardening and was a talented musician and guitarist. Mr. Baughcum was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Spratlin.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Diane Beasley Baughcum; son, Mickey Baughcum and his wife, Lynn; two grandsons, Clint and Caleb Baughcum; and two great-grandsons, DJ and Patrick Baughcum.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Donnie Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
