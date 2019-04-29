Charles Reginal Gaines (4-27-2019)

Charles Reginal Gaines, 92, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Gaines and Anna Chochran Gaines. Mr. Gaines was a Veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1943-1963. Following his service in the Navy, he worked at the Naval Supply Corps School from 1964-1995. Mr. Gaines was a devoted Christian and he enjoyed witnessing to others. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a longtime member of Anchor Bible Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Carter Gaines.
Survivors include his children, Phyllis Gaines Allen and her husband Ronald E. Allen, and Charles Phillip Gaines; grandchildren, Sonya Allen, Tonya Sumrall and her husband Joey, Mason Allen and his wife Donelle, and Daniel Allen; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Hooper, Haley McFalls, Trey Sumrall and Paisley Allen.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Anchor Bible Church. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery. Pallbearers to be John Bacon, Trey Sumrall, Joey Sumrall, Daniel Allen, Mason Allen and Tyler Hooper.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 29, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
