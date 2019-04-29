Phillip Gene Worley Jr. (4-25-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 29. 2019
Phillip Gene Worley Jr., 44, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Mr. Worley was born in Hall County, Georgia, a son to Mary Sullen Evans and Phillip Gene Worley Sr. Mr. Worley was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Maysville, and loved to sing karaoke. Mr. Worley was a truck driver for Universal Forestry Products, Jefferson, and was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Worley.

Survivors include his loving wife of 17 years, Rita Garmon Worley, Jefferson; daughters, Beth and Amber Worley, Maysville, Emily and Abby Worley, Jefferson; son, Isaac Worley, Jefferson; mother, Mary Sullens Evans; Gainesville; father and step-mother, Phillip G. Worley Sr. and Shelby Worley, Cleveland; sisters, Mariea Mathis and April Newell, Gainesville; brother, Paden Worley, Cleveland; granddaughters, Chloe Bohlman and Ava Worley; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Monday, April 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Maysville. The body will lie in state in the church on Monday from 1:30 until 2 p.m., prior to the service. The burial will follow in the Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, 30549, 706-367-5467 is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.