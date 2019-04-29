Phillip Gene Worley Jr., 44, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Mr. Worley was born in Hall County, Georgia, a son to Mary Sullen Evans and Phillip Gene Worley Sr. Mr. Worley was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Maysville, and loved to sing karaoke. Mr. Worley was a truck driver for Universal Forestry Products, Jefferson, and was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Worley.
Survivors include his loving wife of 17 years, Rita Garmon Worley, Jefferson; daughters, Beth and Amber Worley, Maysville, Emily and Abby Worley, Jefferson; son, Isaac Worley, Jefferson; mother, Mary Sullens Evans; Gainesville; father and step-mother, Phillip G. Worley Sr. and Shelby Worley, Cleveland; sisters, Mariea Mathis and April Newell, Gainesville; brother, Paden Worley, Cleveland; granddaughters, Chloe Bohlman and Ava Worley; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, April 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Maysville. The body will lie in state in the church on Monday from 1:30 until 2 p.m., prior to the service. The burial will follow in the Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, 30549, 706-367-5467 is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Phillip Gene Worley Jr. (4-25-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry