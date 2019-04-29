Nida Mize Duane, 82, Winder, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.
She was a native of Clarke County and a graduate of University High School. Nida was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church. She was a secretary and worked for several law offices in Winder and retired as a secretary for Winder-Barrow High School. Nida was very involved with the American Cancer Society and the family would like donations to be made to them in her memory in lieu of flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Lois Glossen Mize.
Nida is survived by her husband of 65 years, Melvin Duane, Winder; a son, Michael Duane (Julia), Statham; two grandsons, Josh Duane (Dani) and Jeffrey Duane (Jade), both of Winder; four great-grandchildren, Arlo, Jack, Allie and Caroline Duane; a brother, Wayne Mize, Comer; and a sister, Linda Dixon, Watkinsville.
Memorial service: Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with the Rev. Karen Sardain officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.
Nida Mize Duane (4-27-2019)
