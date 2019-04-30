Ruth Carolyn Purcell (4-28-2019)

CARNESVILLE – Ruth Carolyn Purcell, 87, Carnesville and Alpharetta, passed away Sunday morning, April 28, 2019, in her home in Alpharetta.
Born January 19, 1932 in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Lou Ella Morgan Smith. She served faithfully in ministry alongside her late husband, the Rev. Herman Purcell, a Southern Baptist minister for over 59 years. They served at Gordon Baptist Church, Riverside Baptist Church, Beaverdam Baptist Church, Shoal Creek Baptist Church, Maysville Baptist Church, Holly Springs Baptist Church, Crawford Baptist Church and Anna Mary Baptist Church. Mrs. Purcell’s membership is at Mars Hill Baptist Church in Watkinsville. She lived a full life of service to Christ and others, highlighted by her love of giving and sharing through cooking, baking and flower arranging.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry Purcell, Alpharetta, and Gerald (Gerry) Purcell, Wetumpka, Ala.; one grandchild, Terry Lee Purcell; and one great-grandchild, Reed Purcell; as well as two step-grandsons, Ross Fuentes and Matthew Fuentes.
She was best friends with and devoted to her late sisters, Mattie Bell Ivester, Sue Whitworth, Willene Jordan, Frances Smith and Jimmy Watson.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2:30-3:45 p.m. at Ginn Funeral Home, 90 Church Street, Carnesville.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Ginn Funeral Home Chapel with the the Rev. Larry Davison officiating. Graveside services and entombment will be in the Franklin Memorial Gardens North.
Flowers are welcome, but those wishing to make a memorial donation in her honor may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville, can be reached at 706-384-3333.
