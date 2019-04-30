Charles Winford Wilson, 85, passed away April 28, 2019.
A native of Jackson County, Mr. Wilson was the son of the late William Hubert and Elza Oliver Wilson. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by Mary Marie Wilson, six siblings and one grandson
Survivors include his wife, Emma Lou Epps Wilson; children; Tammy (Phillip) Suertefelipe, Danny (Vickie) Wilson, Christopher (Jennifer) Wilson, Rhonda (Ricky) Collins, Lisa Weaber, and Keith (Rose Mary) Epps; siblings; Brannon (Shirley) Wilson, and Nolan (Annie Ruth) Wilson; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Charles Winford Wilson (4-28-2019)
