Donis Cornelia Brown, 81, passed away on April 29, 2019.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Brown was the son of the late Jeff and Madge Wilson Brown.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Holliday Brown; children; Phil Brown, Chuck (Tammy) Brown, Stoney Brown, and Tammy (Dennis) Baker; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Donis Cornelia Brown (4-29-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry