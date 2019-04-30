Donis Cornelia Brown (4-29-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, April 30. 2019
Donis Cornelia Brown, 81, passed away on April 29, 2019.

A native of Barrow County, Mr. Brown was the son of the late Jeff and Madge Wilson Brown.

Funeral service: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Regina Holliday Brown; children; Phil Brown, Chuck (Tammy) Brown, Stoney Brown, and Tammy (Dennis) Baker; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
