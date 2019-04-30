Ron Saine (4-28-2019)

Ron Saine, 79, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C..
Born September 20, 1939, in Davie County, N.C., he was a son of the late Carl Saine and Maggie McClain Saine. He had been employed with Frito-Lay as a route salesman and owned and operated a lawn care service.
He was an active member of Franklin Baptist Church where he had served as chairman of deacons; choir director for 19 years; and was involved in various church activities. He enjoyed singing to his Sunday school class each Sunday.
He was an avid camper, loved to travel in his motor home and enjoyed participating in The Salisbury/Rowan Senior Games. He served his community in various ways, always enjoying helping where he could. A friend to all he will be remembered for his contagious smile.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Catherine Marie Bell Saine, whom he always lovingly called “His Bride”; his children, Donna Knotts, Salisbury, N.C., Carla Benson (Jimmy), Cleveland, Robin Huden (Paul) of Salisbury, N.C., and David Saine (Jennifer), Hoschton; his siblings, Henry “H.G.” Saine (Reba), Salisbury, N.C., Rosa Brooks (Roy), Cleveland, Glenda Deal (Doug), Salisbury, N.C., Norma Jean Little, Salisbury, N.C., and Darriell Saine (Susie), Cleveland; grandchildren, Doug Shehan Jr., Tiffani Shehan (favorite granddaughter), Austin Greenwood, Dakota Knotts, Dalton Benson, Chandler Saine and Zachary Saine; and five great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 3, 2019, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Franklin Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Thomas and Pastor Larry Twitty officiating. Burial will be in Rowan Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons whom he affectionately referred to as “His Little Buddies”.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Saine family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Ron Saine (4-28-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry