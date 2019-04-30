Edna Catherine Morrow Colvard (4-30-2019)

HULL - Edna Catherine Morrow Colvard, 93, Hull, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Born in Anderson, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Ernest H. and Flora Little Morrow.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Colvard; a baby daughter, Carol Ann Colvard; a son, Robert Colvard; and a son-in-law, Jimmy Lyle.
Survivors include her children: Barbara and Tom Davis, Hull, Betty Jean Lyle, Winder, Randall and Janet Colvard, Hull, Sandra Colvard, Jefferson, and Susan Colvard, Hiawassee; grandchildren Durin Eberhart, Brian Davis, Wendy and Jimmy Chambers, Tammy and Ron Hester, Russ and Julie Davis, Renee and Carey Cooper, and Nick and Pamela Colvard; 12 great-grandchildren Sam Eberhart, Hunter Cooper, Mitchel Chambers, Tom Eberhart, Megan Davis, Jarrett Cooper, Mason Chambers, Zach Hester, Colin Davis, Ryan Davis, Owen Colvard and Olivia Colvard.; and anumber of very special nieces and nephews.
She became a Christian while living in Jefferson, attending Faith Baptist Church. After moving to Madison County, she joined Madison Street Baptist Church in Commerce, where she was a member of the choir and served as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher for first-graders. She cherished her years of teaching the little ones. She was awarded perfect attendance pins for eleven consecutive years. When traveling to Commerce became difficult, she moved her letter to Union Baptist Church in Hull, where her heart remained until the Lord called her home.
After the death of her husband, she began attending the Madison County Senior Center, where she found many friends who blessed her life. It was the highlight of her day to go there and fellowship with the other seniors.
For most of her life, her profession was as a homemaker. She worked tirelessly for her family.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home in Commerce, with Dr. Billy Owensby officiating.
Family to receive visitors: Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. Burial will be in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
