CANTON - Martha Jane Smith, 90, Canton passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Canton Nursing Center and Rehab.
Jane was the daughter of Tom Mulkey Sr. and Dessie Cornett Mulkey. She was also preceded in death by her husband Leon Smith; daughter-in-law Nancy Harbin Smith; sisters Doris McCoy and Margie Dunagun; and brother: Tom Mulkey Jr.
In her early years she was a switchboard operator with General Telephone in Canton. She worked in the office at GoldKist Poultry in Canton for several years and then returned to the phone company where she retired. She was a lifelong resident of Canton and was a member of Canton First Baptist Church and order of the Eastern Star. After her husband’s death Jane assumed his role on the Canton Housing Authority for several years.
At her request a private graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest by her husband, Leon.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Dr. Mallory Smith; son, Jerry Smith; sister, Bobbie Cowart; grandchildren: Haley (Dwayne) Lee, Lindsay (Lamar) Belew, Devin (Danielle) Porter and Cody Smith; great-grandchildren: Easton, Truett, Maggie and Hunter; special special friend, George Moore; several nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to the staff at Canton Nursing Center for their excellent and loving care. She loved them all very much.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, 30517, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Martha Jane Smith (4-30-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry