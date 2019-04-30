Fleeing man sought in West Jackson area

Two local schools were placed under a soft lockdown on Tuesday after a suspect who allegedly dragged a Barrow County deputy during a traffic stop was seen in the area.
West Jackson Middle School and Gum Springs Elementary School were placed on soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon and extra school resource officers were on scene. According to the WJMS Facebook page, the soft lockdown has been lifted. Dismissal times and bus arrival times may be affected.
The suspect, Samuel Brock, was reportedly seen in the Hwy. 124 and Skelton Rd. area. Authorities had also been searching for Brock in that area Monday night.
Brock was initially stopped at a traffic checkpoint on Pickle Simon Rd. near the Barrow County Airport on April 27. He was being checked for warrants and a Barrow County deputy — who was assisting the Georgia State Patrol — tried to remove Brock from his vehicle. Brock allegedly accelerated, dragging the deputy for a short distance resulting in minor injuries.
Anyone with information on Brock is asked to call 911.
