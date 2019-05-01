Braselton council discusses current, future goals in planning session

Wednesday, May 1. 2019
The Braselton Town Council continues searching for ways to keep up with growth in the area. Their ideas were discussed and brainstormed in a lengthy recent planning session hosted in Athens by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.

Jennifer Scott opened the meeting with a review of the projects the town completed in the last year, and plans for the immediate future that needed to be discussed at the meeting. The three most important plans were the entrance to the Chardonnay Trace subdivision located behind the Pilot Station on Hwy. 129; an alternative to a pedestrian tunnel on Hwy. 211; and the design of the civic center.

See the full story in the May 1 issue of The Braselton News.
