Residents petition against Chateau Elan townhomes

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 1. 2019
An online petition has garnered over 200 signatures against a proposal for townhomes and other residences near the Chateau Elan winery.

Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, is requesting a master plan change and five variances for a little under 48 acres near the winery. The group wants to construct 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family units. The project includes two major sections — townhomes in the middle of the vineyards on the left side of the winery and townhomes and single-family units at Par 3.

The Braselton Planning Commission previously voted to deny the requests. Braselton's Town Council is set to hear the requests May 9 with a possible vote May 13.

See the story in the May 1 issue of The Braselton News.
