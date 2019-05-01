The Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently approved the rezoning of a controversial 90-acre tract at Hog Mountain Rd. and Storey Ln. near Jefferson for a mixed-use development.
The outcome wasn't too much in doubt — the rezoning had been initiated by the BOC itself in an unusual move designed to thwart a lawsuit over the property's zoning.
The board had previously denied rezoning the property to industrial for a warehouse following an outcry by area residents. The property owners then sued the county over the denial.
See the full story in the May 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOC approves rezoning of Storey Ln. tract
