Damage from rain still to be repaired

Work that remains to be done after damage from five to eight inches of rain April 19 is mostly road and utility work. All services are functioning and the major work, except for about three county roads, is done.
Major work was required on county roads and that will continue for several weeks, Kevin Poe, Jackson County manager, said.
Poe said repairs on Smoky Hollow Rd., which had a section washed away, were expected to be completed Tuesday and the road was to reopen Wednesday.
He said a culvert was replaced at the section that washed out and gravel will be compacted into the area. The county will let that set for a couple of weeks and then pave the repaired section.
