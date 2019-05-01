BASEBALL: Sims steps down as EJCHS coach

Tedd Sims just wrapped up his most successful season at East Jackson, and it ended up being his final season.
The Eagle baseball coach resigned Monday after three years on the job. East Jackson was five days removed from its first-ever trip to the state baseball playoffs when Sims made the announcement. He said the decision was a mutual one between him and the school.
“There were a lot of issues that I had to deal with and from the standpoint of day-to-day operations, behind-the-scenes issues, it was just very, very stressful for me,” he said. “I tried to do the best I could, and I feel like the program is in a much better place now than it was when I got here.”
Sims went on to say that there were instances, even after wins, in which “having to deal with all kinds of stuff just added a lot of stress to my life.”
“There were times where it just wasn’t enjoyable,” he said.
Sims finished with a 28-60 record with 24 of those wins coming over the last two seasons. He came to East Jackson prior to the 2017 season after serving as an assistant coach at Peachtree Ridge.
“I’m very honored and grateful for the opportunity that (former principal) Mr. Jamie Dixon gave me three years ago when he hired me, and I’d never been a head coach,” Sims said. “I’m very appreciative of him. From the moment I met him, he basically came out and said, ‘You’re my guy.’”
East Jackson athletic director Shawn Lindsey noted the improvement in the program over the last three years under Sims’ watch.
“We appreciate his effort for the last three years, and he’s done some amazing things with getting that program headed in the right direction,” Lindsey said. “So, we hope we can springboard off of that success and hopefully that type of success has generated enough interest in the younger kids to really get the youth program right in behind it.”
Lindsey said he won’t rush the process of finding Sims’ successor, but “the sooner we can get it done, the better.” He said he’s confident in assistant coaches Caleb Hardy and Scott Meyers (who has head-coaching experience) to run the program in the offseason until a new head coach is in place.
“It won’t be anything new for either of those guys to step in and work together, really, to make sure that our kids are taken care of while we go through this transition,” Lindsey said.
Sims, who led East Jackson to a school-record 12 victories in 2018 and then tied that mark this spring, met with his players Monday morning to deliver the news.
“I kept it short and sweet and just told them that there’s been a mutual decision for me to step down as the head baseball coach at East Jackson,” Sims said. “Basically, I wished them nothing but the best. I told each one of them that if they would like to talk with me privately, I would be happy to talk to them, and if they ever needed anything in the future, that I’d be there for them.”
This past season included multiple highlights for East Jackson’s program, including its first win over Jackson County since 2015, the first region series sweep in program history, a win over No. 1-ranked Jefferson and qualifying for the state playoffs for the first time.
Those achievements came two years after the team went 4-26 and was run-ruled 15 times in Sims’ first season.
“It’s definitely rewarding to see the progress that the program has made, and the kids and their continued work ethic, and I wish nothing but the best for that program and those kids,” he said. “It’s bittersweet. It’s definitely a tough situation that I’m in but I’m very proud of the accomplishments that we made in a short three-year period.”
Sims plans to continue coaching. He said that since he announced his resignation, he’s been contacted by multiple head coaches around the state to gauge his interest in taking an assistant-coaching position. Some schools have also contacted Sims about head-coaching positions.
Sims will finish out the year teaching at East Jackson. He said he has a teaching job next year at East Jackson if he “cannot find somewhere that I want to go to coach.”
“I’m very appreciative of Mrs. (Chanda) Palmer, the principal, for what she’s done for me,” he said.
