CHS tennis season ends in Final Four

If there was one word to describe Tuesday’s Final Four matchup vs. Miller County, that word would be close.
A three-set tiebreaker, a two-set tiebreaker and a three-set 6-4 finish were just part of the story between the Commerce girls and Miller County. In the end, though, Miller County advanced to the Class A Public finals after defeating Commerce 3-1 in Commerce. The No. 3 singles match was in progress at the time of the clinching point.
“Up and down, all five matches were as close as they could be,” head coach Charlie Smith said. “Every point, every game was going to deuce or 40-30. Every game, every match, every set was 6-4, 7-5, tiebreaker, three-set matches, it’s as close as it could get.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls. You know, we weren’t satisfied. We were so proud of where we were, where we made it, where this program has come, but we didn’t come out here playing satisfied. We came out here (and) played our hearts out. They really did...Congratulations to (Miller County). I’m so proud of my girls.”
The loss also comes on the heels of the boys’ team’s 3-1 loss in the Final Four last Friday against Seminole County. The Final Four is the farthest the CHS tennis program has ever made it in the state tournament.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Smith said. “I mean, nobody around thought this was something that could happen. Not one team going to the Final Four but both teams going to the Final Four, it’s something that we’ve been working (towards) for three-straight years.
“What we accomplished? We made history. Commerce has been around way before me and you.”
Miller County got the first point of the match at No. 1 singles. Commerce senior Sarah Amaya was swept in straight sets.
The second Miller County point wasn’t easy as senior Bethany Arnold, playing No. 2 singles, dropped the first set but fought through an injury timeout during the second set and found herself in a tiebreaker. Tiebreaks normally go first to seven, win by two, Miller County needed 10 points in the second-set tiebreak to get point two.
Commerce cut the deficit to 2-1 after Conner Nash and Bree Ligon won a thrilling three-set tiebreak at No. 2 doubles. After splitting the first two sets, the duo found themselves down 5-4 and 6-5, respectively. They tied the final set at 6-6 to force the tiebreak which went beyond the seven-point distance. Up 7-6, neither Nash nor Ligon had to hit a return as Miller County double-faulted on serve to end the match.
At No. 1 doubles, the tandem of Jeanece Smith and Maggie Hill faced elimination in the second set, but the duo battled to gain control of the match with a 7-5 second-set win to force the third set. In the end, however, Miller County clinched the final point while serving at 40-30 to win 6-4 in the third set.
“We’ve been battle-tested all year,” Smith said. “We’ve played some of the toughest teams around. Within an hour of us, we’ve played almost everybody. We’ve been down, we’ve come back. We’ve been up, we’ve gone down and come back.”
Smith added there’s nothing he can say to players, if facing a deep hole during the matches, like Tuesday, that can help them come back, but it’s the experience throughout the season that helped them do that.
“They see that they can do it. They get out here and believe they can do it,” he said.
In the boys’ loss to Seminole County, the Tigers got one win. Radim Horak cruised at No. 1 singles in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to score the team’s only point. Seminole County got wins at No. 2 singles, No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
“We came up just a little short in our Final Four match against a really tough Seminole County team, but overall, we really had an outstanding year,” Smith said. “History was made for Commerce tennis this year and I couldn’t be more proud of this group. Now, we’ve set a new bar.”
In last Thursday’s Elite Eight for the girls’ team, Commerce won 3-1 over Irwin County. The girls got wins from Arnold at No. 2 singles. Then the combination of Hill-Smith and Nash-Ligon scored the other two points to advance to the Final Four.
Between both teams, Commerce tennis is losing 13 seniors: Amaya, Arnold, Nash, Hill, Smith, Horak, Samantha Davidson, Alex Rosa-Calix, Jessica Wood, Ariel Woodham, Dylan Deaton, Jered Geyer and Levi Pate.
“In life, they will be one successful bunch of seniors,” Smith said. “They’ll be a successful bunch of adults. You can see it from the court. You can see it from their attitude. You can see it from their determination, their grit, their heart, their love for each other, for the sport, for their coach.
“This game will just continue to help set them up for the rest of their life. I can’t wait to see what they do with their lives. I’m just blessed and proud of the opportunity to be a part of it for three years.”
