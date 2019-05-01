The Jackson County girls’ soccer team, after cruising through its Round 1 state-playoff win, will encounter “a totally different animal” in Round 2, according to coach Matt Maier.
The Panthers will host Greater Atlanta Christian today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. in Round 2.
“They are strong at every level,” Maier said. “They have speedy forwards, two ball controlling midfielders, and an organized defense.”
The Spartans, the No. 2 seed out of Region 7-AAA, are 12-6-1 on the year with losses to power programs Westminster, Marist, Mountain View, St. Pius X, Dawson County and Parkview.
Maier compared Greater Atlanta Christian (GAC) to Mountain View, a comment opponent between the two teams. The Panthers tied the Bears 2-2 on April 18, while GAC lost 1-0 to Mountain View on March 5.
“They are very similar to Mountain View,” Maier said. “We will have to play fast, smart and physical to give us the best chance to win.”
The winner of this game will advance to play the winner of Jackson High School and Pierce County in the Elite Eight.
The Jackson County girls’ soccer team warmed-up for a second-round pairing with the Spartans with a 10-0 demolition of its first-round opponent, Stone Mountain, last Tuesday.
Senior Quintessa Rodriguez scored three goals, Serenity Castillo finished with two and Reagan Bewley, Ivy Bell, Melissa Ventura, Lindsey Fowler and Kayley Medrano each added one.
Maier called the win over Stone Mountain, the Region 5-AAA No. 4 seed, “a good game for some of our younger players to get their feet wet.”
“Get that playoff experience and get adjusted to the playoff atmosphere,” he said.
With the victory, Jackson County established a school record for wins in a season with 15.
GIRLS' SOCCER: Panthers face much tougher test in Round 2
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry