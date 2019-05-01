BOYS' GOLF: Record-setting day yields area title for Dragons

The Jefferson boys’ golf team broke a five-year region/area tournament draught and left little doubt in its return to the top.
The Dragons shot a 317 Monday at Highland Walk to win the area title and set a school scoring record for an area or region tournament in the process.
“They played great (Monday),” Jefferson coach Matt Sims said. “That definitely exceeded our expectations that we had at the beginning of the season. So that’s a good way to end the regular season and move on into state.”
Sims said the goal going in was just to qualify for state.
“Winning it was just kind of icing on the cake and something I think they’ll remember for the rest of their lives and something that’s good for the school, too,” Sims said. “It’s always good to bring a trophy home.”
This is the program’s first region or area title since 2014 and only the fourth in the last 35 seasons.
“In the past, we’ve always had those two to three players that we knew could shoot pretty good,” Sims said. “We were always kind of missing that fourth. I think in terms of depth this year, we’re a little deeper than we’ve been in the past.”
The state tournament is ahead May 20-21 at Cateechee Golf Cub in Hartwell.
Jefferson won the area title by 12-strokes over second-place Morgan County (329). Douglas Holloway shot a career-best 74 in a high school round, finishing as the area’s individual runner-up. He finished two strokes off the lead.
Holloway was one of three Dragons to shoot a round in the 70s. Lee Page shot a 78, and Blake Thompson finished with a 79. Micah Webb rounded out the scoring with an 86.
“As the scores were coming in, we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘With three rounds in the 70s, we’re definitely qualifying, but this might actually win it,’” Sims said. “We were fortunate to kind of put it all together in one day, because sometimes in golf it’s kind of hard to do.”
Sims said the prep time his team devoted to learning the Highland Walk course was essential to its 12-stroke win. The team played three rounds at Highland Walk, while several team members made additional trips to the course to prep for the area tournament.
“On average, each player played the course between seven and eight times before we played (Monday),” Sims said.
He added that having good rounds and bad rounds under their belts on the course “is a good thing because you can learn from the bad and have that confidence to pull from when they have gone up there and shot well.”
Sims said his team did a good job of focusing on the overall team score and avoiding bad holes within their individual rounds.
“That’s kind of what we tried to talk about all year … golf is thought of as an individual sport, but in high school sometimes you kind of have to sacrifice yourself at times for the betterment of the team,” Sims said. “They avoided the big number.”
The coach also pointed to his team’s efficiency off the tee Monday, which led to quality rounds up and down the lineup.
“We just told them this is a course where if you can get off the tee and hit it in the fairway, then you’ve got a good shot,” Sims said. “And they did that (Monday).”
Jefferson will have what will be a three-week layoff before state competition. The Dragons will use the time to familiarize themselves with the layout of the state tournament course at Cateechee in similar fashion to its pre-match prep for the area tournament. The team hopes for a similar payoff at state.
“Hopefully we can keep building their confidence and have a good showing at state,” Sims said.
