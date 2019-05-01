The Apalachee boys’ soccer team had to navigate a difficult GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate throughout the regular season to reach the state playoffs, and that experience paid big dividends Friday.
The third-seeded Wildcats dominated Region 5 No. 2 seed Northgate 7-1 on the road in a first-round contest that was never that competitive as the four Region 8 teams swept through their Region 5 counterparts.
“I scouted them twice before and felt like we had a pretty good chance, but I didn’t think it would be that drastic,” said Apalachee coach Chad Hooper, whose team reached its second Sweet Sixteen in three seasons. “It shows how tough our region was and I think that really benefitted us.”
The Wildcats (10-5-2) were led offensively by sophomore striker Corbin Cutter, who tallied four goals and continues to develop into one of the area’s top players.
“He’s matured a lot as an all-around player this year,” Hooper said. “He tried to do much last year, but he’s really growing into his own now. I think him playing in the ODP (Olympic Development Program) these last two years has really helped.”
Much of Apalachee’s success this season can be attributed to its offensive balance and that was on display Friday as three other Wildcats — senior Chris Godinez, junior Jorge Bazan and sophomore Fernando Galaviz all scored goals in the win over the Vikings (6-12-1).
“It helps when you’re not relying on one guy, and this year we’re not really even relying on two,” Hooper said. “We have it coming from all areas, which is a good thing, and it helps to have a talented goalkeeper like Ronal (Galindo).”
The hill will get a lot steeper for the Wildcats on Thursday as they travel to top-ranked Dalton at 7:30 p.m. for a second-round matchup. The Catamounts (19-0), who are loaded with college prospects, have outscored their opponents 99-13 and have long been a soccer powerhouse in the state, winning three consecutive state titles (two in AAAA and one in AAAAA) from 2013-2015.
Hooper compared it to a “David vs. Goliath” battle.
“All of their guys play at the club level year-round and that makes you better,” Hooper said. “They have speed everywhere and that can make a huge difference when it’s at all positions and not just a couple. I’ve emailed a few college coaches to come watch some of our players play and I’m hoping that will help inspire our guys to step it up to another level. We’re going to have to play our best game, and they’re going to have to have on off game.
“I told my guys it’s difficult any time to have an undefeated season. That’s why they make movies about it.”
Soccer: Wildcats rout Northgate in first round, prepare for ‘David vs. Goliath’ matchup at Dalton
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry