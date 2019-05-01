GIRLS' GOLF: East Jackson girls make history, earn spot in state tournament

With the biggest moment in program history within its grasp, the East Jackson girls’ golf team didn’t stress too much.
The mindset worked.
Shooting a combined score of 304 at last Tuesday’s area tournament at Chestatee, the Eagles qualified for the state tournament for the first time ever. East Jackson, which finished fifth out of 13 teams at area, will play in the Class AAA tournament May 20-21 at Arrrowhead Point in Elbert County.
“They stayed focused throughout the whole day,” East Jackson coach Jessie Wood said of her golfers. “We did not spend a lot of time talking about what was on the line for the day. I really wanted them to stay relaxed and just play their best and not feel the pressure of trying to calculate what it would take to go to state. Even so, they knew what was at stake and that going into the day we had a real chance to qualify.”
Gracie Wilber led the Eagles with a round of 97, followed by Anna Beadles (101) and Bailey Wilber (106).
While the team was able to focus on the round at hand and not the state tournament for the most part, there were a few moments when those thoughts naturally crept in.
“At one point I had to tell Bailey to relax,” Wood said. “And she said, ‘I just want to go to state so bad.’ I assured her that we all did and that it would be a team effort and at that moment, everyone was playing well, so she needed to calm down and do what she was capable of. After that, she parred the next two holes and closed out with a bogie.”
Wood praised the leadership of Gracie Wilber in helping the team reach new heights this season.
“A big shout out to Gracie who is the senior and has put in a lot of time to prepare and continues to be a steady leader for the whole team,” she said.
And now the team has one more match — the biggest in the program’s history.
“I am really proud of them and all of their hard work this season,” Wood said. “We are looking forward to the next three weeks and preparing for the state tournament.”
