ATLANTA — The Jefferson boys’ tennis team equaled last year’s historic run to the Final Four, but couldn’t take it a step further this year.
The Dragons fell 3-0 to Region 5-AAA champion Pace Academy on the road, ending their season in the Class AAA semifinals.
“They were incredibly consistent, aggressive at the net and they knew what kind of shots to hit and how to hit them,” Jefferson coach Dawson Bryan said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to a team like that. That’s about as good of a team as we’ve seen all year.”
The host Knights posted straight-set wins at No. 2 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles to end the match after only about an hour. Jefferson’s Marcus Berninger did not complete his match at No. 1 singles after Pace Academy clinched the team win.
“We didn’t necessarily execute very well,” Bryan said. “We didn’t make great decisions with shot selection and things like that. But they put a lot of pressure on us and kind of forced us to have to try to hit certain shots. Anytime you can do that to your opponent, you have the advantage.”
Jefferson’s season highlights included a region title (following five-straight region runner-up finishes), a second-straight Final Four trip and a 17-6 record. The Dragons enjoyed that success despite having to replace three seniors from last year’s lineup.
“We lost three seniors from last year’s team, and that meant three new people had to step into the lineup,” Bryan said, “and then we had to do some shuffling around with some different people playing some different lines that they weren’t necessarily used to. So, I’m extremely proud of the way the guys played all year.”
Looking toward next year, Jefferson will again be tasked with replacing three seniors as it tries to maintain the program’s recent run of success. The Dragons have reached the Elite Eight and two Final Fours over the past three seasons.
“We’re going to have to kind of see how everything falls next year,” Bryan said. “The region is going to be a year better, and we’re going to have to replace three more seniors. It’s going to be tough to try to replace all that, but we’re up for the challenge and we’ll see how things go from there.”
