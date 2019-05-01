Madison Miller leads Jackson Co. at region meet

Madison Miller ran to a first-place finish Friday in the 400 meters helping to lead the Jackson County girls to a third-place team finish at the two-day Region 8-AAA meet at East Jackson.
Miller won the quarter mile with a time of 1:02.71. She added a fourth-place finish in the 200 meters (27.09).
Jaycie Ponce also had a big meet, finishing third in both the 400 meters (1:02.98) and the 800 meters (2:34.88).
The Jackson County girls finished with 74 points, placing behind Jefferson (234) and Franklin County (103) and finishing ahead of Morgan County (63), Monroe Area (51), Hart County (49) and East Jackson (39).
The girls’ team garnered eight top-four finishes. The top four athletes in each advance to this week’s state sectionals at East Jackson.
On the boys’ side, Jonathan Fountain and James Elder led the team with second-place finishes. Fountain finished as runner up in the shot put (48-0) while Elder took second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.9). Dawson Miller set a school record in the 1,600-meter with a time of 4:30.94, placing fourth in that event.
The boys’ team placed sixth out of seven teams with 43 points.
GIRLS’ SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
FIRST PLACE
•Madison Miller, 400 meters, 1:02.71
SECOND PLACE
•4 x 400-meter relay, 4:22.55
THIRD PLACE
•Hazel Allen, 3,200 meters, 13:35.55
•Jaycie Ponce, 400 meters, 1:02.98
•Jaycie Ponce, 800 meters, 2:34.88
FOURTH PLACE
•Rayna Alexander, 1,600 meters, 6:08.44
•Annie Kate Riley, 800 meters, 2:42.83
•Madison Miller, 200 meters, 27.09
BOYS’ SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
SECOND PLACE
•Jonathan Fountain, shot put, 48-0
•James Elder, 110-meter hurdles, 15.9
FOURTH PLACE
•Alex Garcia, discus, 116-9
•Dawson Miller, 1,600 meters, 4:30.94
