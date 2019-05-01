GIRLS' GOLF: Jackson Co. girls shoot 339, miss state tournament cut

The Jackson County girls’ golf team didn’t qualify for the state tournament this year, but coach Bryan Parker expects to make a run at the Class AAA postseason next year.
With a mostly new collection of players, the Panthers finished nine strokes short of a state qualifying score, shooting a 339 at last Tuesday’s area tournament. The team finished ninth out of 13 teams.
“Last year, we did not even have a chance to compete in the tournament because we didn’t have enough players,” Parker said. “So, to shoot a 339 with virtually a brand-new team full of extremely inexperienced golfers is great. I can’t be more proud of our girls and the sportsmanship they have shown this year. Our girls continued to improve as the season went on and I am extremely excited to get back on the course next season.”
Mattie Rich led Jackson County last Tuesday with a round of 108, followed by Allie Lyons (111) and Sara Comer (120). Cora Pittman (129) also competed but her score did not count.
The Panthers will not graduate any players off of this year’s roster. “We will be returning all four of our players from this season and should pick up a few from the middle school,” Parker said. “If we continue to improve the way we did this year, we will be right in the mix next season for a state playoff berth.”
