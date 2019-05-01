Jefferson slow-pitch season ends in Final Four

The Jefferson softball program reached the final day of the fast-pitch state tournament in the fall and did the same last week in slow-pitch.
The Dragons reached the Final Four Thursday, bowing out with a 14-3 loss to eventual state champion Creekview.
“Overall, we accomplished what we set out to,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We wanted to work on our defense and our base running, and we were able to do exactly that. We definitely have some things to work on before August comes around, and we will do that this summer.”
Bostwick added: “We had some kids step up this off season and play some positions and do some things that they were asked to do so it’s always good when you see who is willing to do whatever is best for the team. We are looking for that same sort of buy in and selflessness this summer and in August when fast-pitch season comes back around.”
Jefferson opened the tournament with an 11-4 win over West Laurens last Wednesday before falling 13-10 to Kennesaw Mountain in the second round. The Dragons then battled back in the losers’ bracket with a 10-2 win over Charlton County, advancing to Thursday’s game with Creekview.
Bostwick noted that her team lost to a pair of good programs — Class AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain and Class AAAAAA Creekview.
“So I’d say we made a pretty good run considering that,” she said.
Offensive leaders for the tournament were Emily Matthews (6-for-13, walk, three RBIs), Livi Blackstock (5-for-11, two walks, two RBIs), Amber Tullis (4-for-10, two walks, RBI) and Chloe Hiatt (4-for-10, two walks).
