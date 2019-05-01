Shooting well below its goal for the day, the Jefferson girls’ golf team is state-tournament bound.
The Dragons carded a team score of 284 last Tuesday at the area tournament at Chestatee Golf Club to finish fourth out of 13 teams to advance in the postseason. Jefferson will play in the Class AAA tournament at Arrowhead Pointe in Elbert County May 20-21.
“We were very proud of the way the girls performed,” coach Matt Sims said. “Going in to the tournament we thought if we can stay under a team total of 300 we would be able to advance, so shooting a 284 exceeded our expectations.”
Freshman Ellie Kinlaw led the Dragons with a career-best round of 94, while sophomore Shamiya Johnson shot a career-low 95. Mikayla Simonton, a senior, also shot a round of 95. Kayli McDaniel, a junior, played at the area tournament as well, but her score didn’t count toward the team total.
“They did a good job of playing the course and sticking to the strategy that we developed, which was to take what the course gave you and play smart golf, and they did that,” Sims said.
Jefferson enters the state tournament with underclassmen as two of its top four players.
“Going to state and getting that experience for the younger players is going to be big for us,” Sims said. “Mikalya will provide good leadership, and her experience playing in the state tournament the previous two years will help as well. We will just look to put two solid days together and see where we end up.”
GIRLS' GOLF: Jefferson girls shoot a 284 to advance to state tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry