East Jackson boys close season with eighth-place finish at area tournament

Wednesday, May 1. 2019
The East Jackson boys’ golf team closed its season with a round of 385 at Monday’s area tournament at Highland Walk.
The Eagles tied for eighth out of 14 teams.
Chris Benton led East Jackson with a round of 89, followed by Bolton Sims (93), Lawton Dillow (96) and Seth Irwin (106).
