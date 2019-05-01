GOLF: Panthers finish fourth in the area golf tourney but miss state cut

The Jackson County boys’ golf team finished fourth in the area tournament Monday at Highland Walk but won’t play in the state tournament after missing a qualifying score by six strokes.
The team finished with a 346.
“I am very proud of the boys this year for working as hard as they did,” coach A.J. Sibcy said. “They bought into working hard every day and it showed. We finished fourth in area, which in itself is a huge accomplishment for them from where we started the season.”
Sibcy noted that his team improved by 40 strokes over its first 18-hole match this year.
“We are all disappointed for not reaching our goal of state, but 340 is a difficult score to hit,” he said. “Last year they only had 11 or so teams make it to state. The same the year prior.”
Sam Holley led the way for Jackson County Monday with a round of 83, followed by Jake Holley (85), Aiden Pitt (85) and Gabe Hayes (93) who rounded out the scoring.
“Sam and Jake have only been playing three years,” Sibcy said. “They have improved drastically since they started out. Aiden was a nice surprise for us this year, and Gabe and Ryan (Hill) are both improving each year as well. Next year is primed to be a big year for us.”
