GOLF: Commerce teams take 2nd at area tournament

Last year, the Commerce Lady Tigers won the Area 4-A crown over Lake Oconee Academy.
On Monday, the roles reversed as Lake Oconee knocked off the Lady Tigers by 13 shots to win the area title. The second-place finish, however, secures the Lady Tigers a spot in the Class A Public state tournament, which takes place May 20-21 at Southern Hills Golf & Country Club in Hawkinsville.
The Lady Tigers shot 160, paced by Cameron Ford’s 78. Kristin Tash added an 82, her lowest round in competition, head coach Warren Standridge said. McKenzie McRee shot 83 and Abby Fitzpatrick shot 88.
“We played great,” Standridge said. “I was really happy to finish in the top two and move on to state. We played Lake Oconee last week in a match and we are trying to close the gap between us and them.”
Lake Oconee shot 147. Kelly Scheck took low-medalist honors, firing a round of 71. Katie Scheck shot 76.
“We will go back to work this week and try to find a way to continue to get better,” Standridge said. “State should be fun this year with four teams really close in scoring.”
Standridge also highlighted Tash’s play as she was the second scorer for the team.
“She always has a great attitude at practice and her personality is awesome,” Standridge said. “She is our most consistent golfer this year and she goes about her business quietly.”
Boys’ Team
The Tigers finished second in the area tournament. The team shot 339, four strokes behind ACE Charter (Macon) who shot a 335.
Jeremy Davis shot 75 and Henry Sharpton shot 79. Head coach Matthew Lund said the duo is the first pair to break 80 for Commerce. Davis’ 75 is also the lowest Commerce score since Single A split into public and private seven years ago.
Landon Worley shot 89 and Carter Culp shot 96.
“Overall, we played a heck of a round collectively,” Lund said. “I realize that a few of the guys struggled, but everyone grinded, stayed focused and didn’t let the early start time or strong competition affect their game.
“Jeremy played the best round of his career. He was confident, took his time, didn’t let mistakes or bogeys bother him and knew exactly what to do on every shot. He has struggled to find consistency this season, but is playing his absolute best golf right now. He looked like a college player on Monday.”
The boys’ state tournament will be at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins, May 20-21.
“Heading into state in Warner Robins, we are hopefully going to continue to play with the same confidence and stability that has resulted in success over the past few weeks,” Lund added.
