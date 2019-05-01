$1 million in damage to roads in recent flooding

The recent storm that brought flooding across Banks County is estimated to have caused $1 million in damage to roads.
Twenty-three roads were damaged during the storm. The only road still closed is Peyton Road and is expected to be open this week.
The funds to repair the road will come from the county contingency fund and grant money. Local legislators, including Rep. Chris Erwin, are looking for funding avenues from the state to assist the county.
“Legislators have assured they are watching for funding avenues and will let us know should they find any monetary aid,” county officials state.
