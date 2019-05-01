Technology, online, CFIT top Barrow schools' agenda

If administrators finish work on it, the Barrow County Board of Education will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding about a “campus development project” for the Center for Innovative Teaching at its Tuesday meeting.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the MOU would be a three-sided agreement among the Barrow County schools, ArtsNow and the Barrow Community Foundation.
He said the three entities had had several meetings about the joint project.
Perno said an MOU could include details about the scope of work, timeline and budget for CFIT.
He also said Lee Bane, the district’s director of innovative learning, will have a list of work in May that he would like to do before school opens. Perno said the work would be in addition to the MOU.
CFIT started the Arts and Innovation Magnet program to teach middle school students a new way for educating them. The AIM program will expand to two seventh-grade classes in the fall, making it a class from each middle school for the sixth-grade. Two more seventh-grade classes are expected to be added in 2020-2021. Plans also are to expand it to the eighth-grade over the next two years.
The new high school being built adjacent to Sims Academy will be an arts and sciences magnet high school of choice. It is expected to be an extension of the work already ongoing at CFIT.
See more in the May 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
